First baby of the year born at Avera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh and Emily Schutte welcomed baby James into the world just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

The healthy baby weighs 8 lbs and measures 19″ tall. Mom and dad are very excited to have their first child.

“My due date was New Year’s, New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, and I’m like, it’s a first-time baby, there’s no way that’s going to happen. But it did. And either, I mean, we would have been fine with any day. We’re just excited to have him here.”

Both mom and baby James are doing well.

