Former correction officer files federal lawsuit against South Dakota DOC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A formal South Dakota corrections officer is filing a federal lawsuit against the state’s Department of Corrections.

The lawsuit cites multiple situations where the former CO, Dallas Tronvold, was called a racial slur. Tronvold says he followed the chain of command with his concerns, filing a complaint with the local sheriff, DOC, and the Governor, and never heard back.

“Its really a terrible ordeal that he went through and had to suffer through and trying to do the right thing and call it to folks’ attention and really getting nowhere other than to be retaliated against,” said attorney R. Shawn Tornow. “It’s something that needs to be addressed.”

A Dakota News Now representative reached out to the DOC and the Governor’s office for a comment and did not receive a response.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.