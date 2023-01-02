Avera Medical Minute
Great Bear Ski Valley adjusts hours ahead of Winter Weather Warnings

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings in effect, Great Bear Ski Valley has adjusted its hours to keep everyone safe.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Great Bear Ski Valley will close early at 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the facility will be closed.

Great Bears asks all guests to know the forecasted weather before they visit.

For more information and alerts, visit GreatBearPark.Com or call 367-4309 for the most up-to-date information.

