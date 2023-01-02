Avera Medical Minute
Hazardous road conditions developing for central and southeast SD

The intersection of SD Highway 44 and SD Highway 47 located north of Gregory (around 3:30 p.m....
The intersection of SD Highway 44 and SD Highway 47 located north of Gregory (around 3:30 p.m. on Monday) shows worsening conditions.(Stevenson, Julie | South Dakota Department of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increasing winds and snow and ice accumulation are expected to bring slick roads with low visibility Monday and Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

SDDOT urges travelers to be aware of dangerous road conditions during the evening and overnight hours on Monday through Tuesday in the central and southeast portion of the state.

Monday evening and especially Tuesday morning commutes will be significantly impacted.

SDOT asks drivers to please be aware that No Travel Advisories are being issued in the south central portion of the state.

For the latest road and weather conditions, please visit SD511.Org or dial 511.

