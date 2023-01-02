Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the death of horses found after the December snowstorms.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating into alleged animal neglect when horses were found dead following the December snowstorms.

A complaint was filed Thursday, Dec. 28 after numerous horses were discovered in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The property is north of Interstate 90, west of Dyess Avenue.

The PCSO did not release how many horses there were. They are receiving several unsubstantiated reports about additional dead horses.

The PCSO and representatives from the Animal Industry Board were at the property Saturday, Dec. 31 and are monitoring the situation, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Owners, the release stated, are taking steps to care for the animals and remove the dead.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
Lincoln County fatal crash reported on New Years Eve
SDSU tight end declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Loyalty to friends & team trumped money for SDSU’s Tucker Kraft
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US

Latest News

The intersection of SD Highway 44 and SD Highway 47 located north of Gregory (around 3:30 p.m....
Hazardous road conditions developing for central and southeast SD
Augustana and USF announced closures this week.
Augustana and USF adjust campus operations ahead of storm
Tennyson Erickson appeared in Monday's Rose Parade alongside Mickey and Minnie.
SD Make-A-Wish recipient participates in Rose Parade
Students walk on Northern State's campus in Aberdeen as snow falls in the area.
New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota