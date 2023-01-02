Man dies in Charles Mix County crash

MARTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Marty early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on South Dakota Highway 46 just before 5 a.m.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that the victim was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was 42 years old. His name has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

The driver and vehicle are both under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.