Man and dog die in western Minnesota house fire

MILTONA, Minn. (AP) - An 85-year-old man and a dog have died in a New Year’s Day house fire in western Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a fire near Miltona was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Charles DeMartelaere told authorities he was in an outbuilding when he noticed flames coming from the house. He tried to rescue his father, Gene DeMartelaere, but was unable to get to him because of the smoke, heat, and flames. Crews found the body of Gene DeMartelaere and a family dog on the main floor.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

