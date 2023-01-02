Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man and dog die in western Minnesota house fire

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTONA, Minn. (AP) - An 85-year-old man and a dog have died in a New Year’s Day house fire in western Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a fire near Miltona was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Charles DeMartelaere told authorities he was in an outbuilding when he noticed flames coming from the house. He tried to rescue his father, Gene DeMartelaere, but was unable to get to him because of the smoke, heat, and flames. Crews found the body of Gene DeMartelaere and a family dog on the main floor.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
Lincoln County fatal crash reported on New Years Eve
SDSU tight end declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Loyalty to friends & team trumped money for SDSU’s Tucker Kraft
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US

Latest News

This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
‘Reno 911′ star coming to Sioux Falls
Great Bear Ski Valley adjusts hours ahead of Winter Weather Warnings
Sanford
Sanford Health welcomes first baby of 2023
Man dies in Charles Mix County crash