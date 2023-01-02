Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Mayors look ahead to 2023, Rep. Johnson discusses new Congress

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) discusses the upcoming Congressional changes, including Republicans taking control of the House, as well as his new leadership roles within the Republican Party.

We also sit down with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Rapid City Steve Allender to look back at how both city’s navigated 2022 and what could be on the horizon in 2023.

You can watch the full interviews with Johnson, TenHaken, and Allender below.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on KSFY, and at 10 a.m. on KOTA.

