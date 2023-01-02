Monday Munchies: The Clean Bean Coffee

Avera Medical Minute
By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether it’s a car wash or a cup of coffee you are looking for, this local business is the one for you.

The Clean Bean Coffee is unique. General Manager Heather Dorhout explained, “The clean Bean is a coffee shop attached to the Clean Ride. It kind of is adjacent to the car wash to enhance that experience. It’s stand-alone, too, so you can come through the drive-through or just hang out and enjoy a cup of coffee.”

What started as a place for customers to relax while their cars were cleaned has turned into so much more.

“We do catering for different events, too—mostly coffee, iced tea, lemonade. We’ve also done cinnamon rolls and pastries in the past, too. We’re just looking to grow that opportunity as well.”

The Clean Bean offers a full menu of hot and cold coffee, non-coffee drinks, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and desserts.

The Clean Bean likes to encourage giving back as well, Manager Angelina Wildeboer explained.

“Pay it forward is when people pay—we usually put down about $5—and they can make it for anybody specific or just for anybody, and anybody who comes through can just take it off the board and pretty much get anything off the menu.”

Whether it’s suds or snacks you’re looking for, the Clean Ride Auto Spa and Clean Bean Coffee may be the place for you.

You can find the Clean Bean at 550 W 85th St. in Sioux Falls or online at https://coffee.cleanrideautospa.com/

