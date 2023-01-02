Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota

Students walk on Northern State's campus in Aberdeen as snow falls in the area.
Students walk on Northern State's campus in Aberdeen as snow falls in the area.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron and Tyler Roney
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa.

What to expect leading into tomorrow

Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Ice will be the main risk in northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

What to expect tomorrow

Snow will continue throughout much of Tuesday as breezy conditions blow the snow around and continue to make travel difficult to impossible.

What to expect for the rest of the week

Conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Wednesday, and then we’ll finally get a nice break from the winter weather heading into the end of the week and the weekend.

Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
The next seven days
The next seven days(Dakota News Now)
Temps
Temps(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
Lincoln County fatal crash reported on New Years Eve
SDSU tight end declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Loyalty to friends & team trumped money for SDSU’s Tucker Kraft
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US

Latest News

The intersection of SD Highway 44 and SD Highway 47 located north of Gregory (around 3:30 p.m....
Hazardous road conditions developing for central and southeast SD
Augustana and USF announced closures this week.
Augustana and USF adjust campus operations ahead of storm
Tennyson Erickson appeared in Monday's Rose Parade alongside Mickey and Minnie.
SD Make-A-Wish recipient participates in Rose Parade
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms