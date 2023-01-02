New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa.

What to expect leading into tomorrow

Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Ice will be the main risk in northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

What to expect tomorrow

Snow will continue throughout much of Tuesday as breezy conditions blow the snow around and continue to make travel difficult to impossible.

What to expect for the rest of the week

Conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Wednesday, and then we’ll finally get a nice break from the winter weather heading into the end of the week and the weekend.

