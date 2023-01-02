Avera Medical Minute
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Family members and members of the public pay their respects to a soccer legend on Monday. (Source: CNN BRASIL/CNN)
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.

The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pelé's coffin was placed on the field where he scored scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.

The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch of the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to honor Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.

One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at 82. (Source: CNN, Getty Images, New York Cosmos, Warner Bros.)

Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Pelé's casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé's record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Brazilians come together to honor the late football (soccer) hero Pelé ahead of his public wake. (CNN/COSMO DAMIÃO)

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

