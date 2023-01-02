‘Reno 911′ star coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stand-up comedian and actor Nick Swardson will perform his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special in Sioux Falls in February.

This will be Swardson’s sixth stand-up special. Swardson has performed his own comedy shows “Pretend Time” and “Typical Rick” on Comedy Central and has co-starred with Adam Sandler, appeared as Terry on “Reno 911,″ and starred in movies such as “Grandma’s Boy” and “Bucky Larson.”

Nick “takes you on a journey of smells and laughter,” according to a media release for the upcoming tour. “You will regret it for as long as you live.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m.

An online only presale will be available from 10 a.m. on Jan. 4, until 10 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Show information

The special will take place at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Doors open at 8 p.m. The show begins at 9 p.m.

Reserved seating is $39.50. Additional fees may apply.

Event link: SiouxFallsOrpheum.Com/Events-Tickets/Upcoming-Events/Nick-Swardson/

To purchase tickets, visit JadePresents.Com or SiouxFallsOrpheum.Com or call 605-367-6000.

