Rodgers, Pack rout Vikings, control playoff fate

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Los angles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Green Bay Packers continued their improbable playoff push by shutting down Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings in a 41-17 blowout. Keisean Nixon scored on a 105-yard kickoff return and Darnell Savage had a 75-yard pick-6 of Kirk Cousins to help Green Bay build a 27-3 halftime lead. Aaron Jones rushed for 111 yards on 14 carries and A.J. Dillon had a 2-yard touchdown run as the Packers won their fourth straight. Green Bay would make the playoffs with a win over Detroit in its regular-season finale. Minnesota plays at Chicago next week.

