Sanford Health welcomes first baby of 2023

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health welcomed its first baby of 2023 just after midnight.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Haizley Rey Lynn was welcomed into the world at Sanford Health.

Originally Karalynn Yoast thought she would have a Christmas baby but ended up having to get induced.

“We’ve had a lot of visitors, a lot of nurses have come in to see her and everything because they’re just so excited. I did not think that she’d be a New Year’s baby and of course, I didn’t know what time it was when I had her at first,” said Karalynn Yoast. “A bunch of nurses came in, and they’re like I don’t know if you’ve heard, she’s the first 2023 baby.”

Both Karalynn and baby Haizley are doing well.

