SD Make-A-Wish recipient participates in Rose Parade

Tennyson Erickson appeared in Monday's Rose Parade alongside Mickey and Minnie.
Tennyson Erickson appeared in Monday's Rose Parade alongside Mickey and Minnie.(ABC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A young cancer survivor from Platte, South Dakota, joined Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the 2023 Rose Parade Monday.

Tennyson Erickson was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and ESPN’s “My Wish” series, Erickson met Arizona Cardinals player Larry Fitzgerald at a minicamp in 2018, according to the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald also surprised Erickson via videoconference when Erickson rang the bell at Sanford Children’s Hospital to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment in 2020.

In addition to his parade appearance, Erickson will also participate in a virtual game ball handoff before the start of the Rose Bowl game Monday evening.

