Sioux Falls police search for missing 13-year-old runaway

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook post, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen in the area of 15th/Glendale on Dec. 31, 2022, is 5′00″, 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She is wearing black joggers and two sweaters, one is white with the word beach, and the other is camouflage, and black and gold Nike shoes. If you see Laraiah, please call 605-367-7000. /882(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported on a 13-year-old runaway.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook post, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen in the area of 15th/Glendale on Dec. 31, 2022, is 5′00″, 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She is wearing black joggers and two sweaters, one is white with the word beach, and the other is camouflage, and black and gold Nike shoes.

If you see Laraiah, please call 605-367-7000. /882

