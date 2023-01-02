Avera Medical Minute
Winter Warnings & Advisories in place for much of South Dakota

Downtown Sioux Falls
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of central and northeastern South Dakota. An Ice Storm Warning for parts of northwest Iowa. These alerts begin Monday and last through the afternoon and early Tuesday evening.

We already have snow developing south of I-90 this morning. We’ll see snow continue to develop and spread across the region, especially heading into this afternoon and evening. Sleet and freezing rain are expected across the southeastern counties heading into the afternoon and evening hours. The precipitation should become all snow again late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and continue throughout the day Tuesday.

As far as accumulations go, the heaviest snow will be in an area from Winner to Mitchell to Marshall, where a foot of snow or more could be possible. Totals will be lower the further northwest you go and also in the areas that see freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulations will run from two-tenths to four-tenths of an inch in the Ice Storm Warning. Areas like Sioux Falls, Brookings, Marshall, and Yankton could see up to two-tenths of an inch of ice.

Once the system moves out, we’ll cool down for a few days with highs in the teens to near 20. Temperatures look to bounce back closer to average heading into next weekend, and the next chance of precipitation will occur next Saturday in the form of a few light snow showers.

