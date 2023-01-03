Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

13 full moons will be viewable in 2023

There will be 13 full moons in 2023.
There will be 13 full moons in 2023.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With the new year come 13 chances to get a look at a full moon.

The first full moon comes nearly right at the start of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 6. This moon is called the Wolf Moon, named after the sounds of wolves howling outside of Native American villages during the winter months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will be fullest shortly after 6 p.m. EST.

The next full moon, called the Snow Moon, will appear in the sky on Feb. 5.

The following full moons will also be viewable in 2023:

Worm Moon - March 7

Pink Moon - April 6

Flower Moon - May 5

Strawberry Moon - June 3

Buck Moon - July 3

Sturgeon Moon - Aug. 1

Blue Moon - Aug. 30

Harvest Moon - Sept. 29

Hunter’s Moon - Oct. 28

Beaver Moon - Nov. 27

Cold Moon - Dec. 26

For more information on the upcoming full moons, visit the Farmer’s Almanac website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
Lincoln County fatal crash reported on New Years Eve
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
SDSU tight end declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Loyalty to friends & team trumped money for SDSU’s Tucker Kraft
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US

Latest News

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended
South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm
South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
65,000 view Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident