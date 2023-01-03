Avera Medical Minute
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29

Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of...
Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of the state.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

These closures are due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting. SDDOT snow plows are having difficulty clearing roads due to near zero visibility and accumulating snow, with some plows becoming stuck with the high accumulation of snow on the lanes of traffic.

SDDOT anticipates the I-90 and I-29 closures to remain in place throughout the day on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon.

Officials will continually assess conditions to determine when I-90 and I-29 can be reopened safely.

No Travel Advisories are also in place for numerous state highways in the central and southeastern portion of South Dakota with some becoming impassable.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel as blizzard-like conditions are making travel hazardous. For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

