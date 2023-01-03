Huron farmers grateful for snowfall after dry crop season

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While most Huron residents might not have been happy to see the snowfall on Tuesday, local farmers were.

Huron area crop farmer, Brandon Wipf, says even though Huron has avoided some of the worst of the winter storms that have passed through, there is still a lot of snow on the ground for early January.

”I feel like maybe we’ve missed the heaviest snowfall that’s come through the area, but we’ve still gotten more than I’m used to seeing at this point in the winter. The upcoming months are where we see the heaviest snowfall in our area, so it’s kind of nice some ground cover here,” said Wipf.

As a farmer who battled the drought conditions in Huron in 2021, Wipf is happy to see snow because eventually, snow melts.

”We’re already looking forward to next spring though. So this snowfall that we’re getting, while it might not soak down because the ground will still be frozen in the spring, it will fill up all of the dugouts and the creeks and the lakes that also need to be filled before we can start to recharge the water table,” said Wipf.

Recharging the water table could prevent dry conditions in the spring, which will help crop production.

“This drought that we’ve been experiencing has been tough, but it is nice to see some form of precipitation falling, and we think it’s definitely to our benefit,” said Wipf.

Although Wipf is happy to see precipitation that could help keep drought level low, he says cattle farmers have more difficulties navigating a winter storm.

”Their animals need care every day, whether the weather is nice or it’s a gentle snowfall like this or just downright miserable. They have to go out and make sure their animals are cared for, so I really appreciate the hard work that they do, especially on days like this,” said Wipf.

For farmers, navigating the weather always present a challenge, but Wipf says that’s just part of the job.

”It seems like there’s always something that we’re struggling with or trying to manage around, but that’s kind of the fun of being involved in agriculture out here. It’s challenging. That’s why there’s not very many people still doing it,” said Wipf.

Wipf says he enjoys the challenge, and farmers plan for any circumstance.

“It’s exciting to be challenged every year with something different. Whether it’s too wet or too dry, we have a lot of snow melt or very little, we’ve seen it all and we have a plan for all those different eventualities,” said Wipf.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.