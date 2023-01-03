Industries working to monitor winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Trucking companies like Dakota Carriers in Sioux Falls say they face different challenges with winter weather events.

They say the best way to prepare for difficult road conditions is through monitoring the weather ahead of time.

“This storm that’s supposed to hit tonight until tomorrow, we knew about on Friday so we’re able to plan that way. Obviously, there is stuff that comes up pretty sudden that we can’t control and we just have to react to that,” said Mitch Schenk, Dakota Carriers Operations.

Saying they prioritize the drivers’ discretion when it comes to safety.

“They’re the ones that can see out their windshield, we’re the ones in an office here in Sioux Falls. We can see online if they’re closed or if there’s no travel advised but they’re the ones looking out and seeing if it’s not bad at all or if it’s really bad,” said Schenk.

The City of Sioux Falls say they also monitor the weather ahead of time to help better respond.

“With this storm, as significant as it is, there’s going to be a lot of coordination with streets, fire, police, and EMS, our ambulance services. So, we are making plans,” said Regan Smith, City of Sioux Falls emergency manager.

Saying it takes a team effort.

“All resources are going to get stretched in times like this it isn’t like day to do operations so again we have to use the resources that we do have available to meet these challenges and continue to provide good service to the residents of Sioux Falls,” said Smith.

City officials are advising against travel unless necessary.

