Kalen DeBoer says that the Washington Football job is the perfect fit for him

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -It was quite a first year as head coach of the Washington Huskies football team for Milbank native Kalen DeBoer. While we were there in late November it was evident how excited he was about the job and proud of the place he now calls home.

He spent plenty of time showing us around and made it very clear he’s thrilled to be in Seattle and helping to make this historic program back into a national powerhouse again.

”This opportunity here at Washington is one that you dream of. It’s just a perfect fit. I feel like it’s not even just the great football program that exists, the great tradition but also just who I am as a person. I think it just fits the style and the personality. It’s a blue collar program still. It’s what I want to be a part of.”

The Huskies went 11-2 after last week’s Alamo Bowl win over Texas. They won only 4 games before Kalen took over this year with the help of Chuck Morrell and Ryan Grubb.

