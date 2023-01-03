Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices warn of poor conditions

No travel is advised in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
No travel is advised in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Travel in areas of Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties is “close to impossible.”

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, county plows are currently not able to continue plowing areas of the county due to impassable roads and zero visibility.

Tow trucks are unable to respond to calls for assistance due to zero visibility and impassable roads.

“Deputy Sheriff’s and County Plow crews are working together to respond to emergencies and will continue to work cooperatively throughout the storm,” reports the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported pickups getting high centered in the roadways and deputies having a difficult time reaching people who have gotten stuck. They stated off ramps on I-29 are impassable.

Travel in rural Minnehaha County and Lincoln County is not advised.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office urge no one attempt to travel in either county until conditions improve.

