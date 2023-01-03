Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway.

The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.

Emergency medical care was dispatched, and the plow operator was taken to the hospital, but he died as a result of the medical emergency.

The death was from apparent natural causes, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department.

