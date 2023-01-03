Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside.

Visibility is currently poor with blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations making travel dangerous.



Follow City Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls PD on social media outlets for the latest updates.



