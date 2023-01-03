Avera Medical Minute
Remains of human fetus found behind building

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the fetus in what they described as an “unknown stage of development.”(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating after remains of a human fetus were found behind a building in West Virginia.

Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday around 8 p.m., according to a news release from the BPD.

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the fetus in what they described as an “unknown stage of development.”

The fetus will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for further evaluation.

Police said they have located and identified who they believe to be the woman who was pregnant with the fetus, but they did not release further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

