SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics have closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Sanford 26th and Sycamore Acute Care Clinic will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight.

For a complete list of Sanford Health closures due to the winter storm, visit SanfordHealth.Org/Weather-Updates.

