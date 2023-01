PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first baby born at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre this year arrived Monday morning.

Evelyn Leesa Schuetzle was born at 8:54 a.m. She weighed seven pounds, three ounces, and measured 19.5 inches. Evelyn is the daughter of Trinity and Luke Schuetzle of Pierre.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.