Severe winter storm packs streets with snow and ice

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snow removal crews are working on getting ahead of the snowfall that continues to blanket streets in the area.

Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Tuesday afternoon

The roads are definitely packed with snow, Dakota News Now reporters on the scene say. The interstate is also challenging, and drivers coming into the city from Colton and Iowa have expressed their frustrations.

Sioux Area Metro temporarily suspends transit service due to weather conditions

Today is a First Alert Weather Day, so authorities say to proceed with caution and avoid traveling.

