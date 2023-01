SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is temporarily suspending service until at least 8:30 am Tuesday, January 3rd.

City officials will continue to monitor the weather and make adjustments accordingly.

Visit http://siouxfalls.org/sam/detours, or call 605-367-7151 for full details.

