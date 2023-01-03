Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls landfill closing early on Tuesday

Snow storm in SD 2023
Snow storm in SD 2023(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, due to hazardous road conditions caused by inclement weather.

The landfill will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The landfill is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

Sioux Falls residents are encouraged to check SiouxFalls.Org/Snow for up-to-date snow information as well as sign up for text snow alert notifications by texting SNOWALERT to 888-777.

