UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Wednesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has extended its closure through Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. due to the winter storm.

According to the airport’s Twitter account, crews are on hand and will be working throughout the night.

The Airport is extending its closure to 9 AM CST on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. Please check with your airline regarding any impacts to your travel plans. — FSD (@sfairport) January 3, 2023

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline regarding any impact on travel plans.

You can find the latest information on flights here.

