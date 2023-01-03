Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Wednesday morning

It’s a traveler’s worst nightmare: a winter storm right before Christmas. It’s left many people...
According to the airport’s Twitter account, crews are on hand and will be working throughout the night.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has extended its closure through Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. due to the winter storm.

According to the airport’s Twitter account, crews are on hand and will be working throughout the night.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline regarding any impact on travel plans.

You can find the latest information on flights here.

Previous story

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport was closed Tuesday morning.

It is expected to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon at 3:00.

The closure is due to the winter storm that is barreling down on the Sioux Falls region.

You can find the latest information on flights here.

