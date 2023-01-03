Winter storm continues today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our major winter storm continues across the region with the highest impacts in our eastern and southeastern counties.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for a good portion of the region and has been extended into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hand, Spink, Roberts and Day counties. An Ice Storm Warning continues for northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota and Union county through midday, then those counties will then be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow will continue throughout the day and may become heavy at times, and could also mix with sleet and freezing rain at times. The bulk of the precipitation will be within the warning area, but places like Aberdeen and Pierre will still see some light snow showers at times. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Temperatures will top out in the upper teens to mid 20s, and for most areas, staying steady.

As far as additional accumulations go, ice accumulations could be as high as a tenth of an inch east of Sioux Falls and Yankton. For snow fall, most areas will see another 5-15″ of snow with the highest totals in an area from Lake Andes to Mitchell to Marshall. Sioux Falls could see another 6-12″ of snow, while areas southeast will see an additional 2-8″. Keep in mind the range of totals will remain wider than normal due to the track of the storm and where the heaviest bands of snow set up.

Snow showers will continue to linger into Wednesday for the eastern counties with blustery conditions for all. Highs remain steady in the upper teens to mid 20s.

The end of the week into the weekend will be quieter with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the teens and 20s.

