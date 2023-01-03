Winter weather closes Washington Pavilion

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to inclement weather, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café.

The facility is planned to reopen on Wednesday if weather permits.

