Winter weather closes Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to inclement weather, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café.

The facility is planned to reopen on Wednesday if weather permits.

