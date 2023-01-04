8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest coming to Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The festival will feature 30 comedians while raising money for South Dakota charities this month.

Sno Jam Comedy Fest’s mission is to celebrate comedy and snow while enriching the community by supporting non-profit organizations in the state.

This year’s headliners include Jackie Kashian from Comedy Central and the Late, Late Show and Miss Shannan from Nickelodeon’s Nick Mom’s Night Out. The festival will also feature a live Dork Forest podcast recording with Jackie and a special guest, according to a press release.

”It started as a joke. Let’s bring people to the best place on earth at the worst time,” said Nathan Hults, president of the board. “The joke was on me, it’s the best thing I’ve been a part of.”

“You must be joking? South Dakota in January?” said Emily Wilson. “No, we aren’t. You’re gonna laugh your snow pants off but you won’t feel the cold because your heart will be so warm.”

Charity partners for 2023 are the Compass Center whose mission is navigating the journey to healing for all affected by sexual, relational, and family trauma, and the Transformation Project whose mission is to support and empower transgender individuals and their families while educating communities in South Dakota and the surrounding region about gender identity and expression.

Show details

The festival will run from Jan. 19-21, 2023.

Shows are hosted by Boss’ Comedy Club, Remedy Brewing, & Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater.

The event schedule, tickets, and more information about the festival can be found at SnoJamComedyFest.Com. Options include individual tickets and 3-day all access passes.

This is the 8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest.
This is the 8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest.(Sno Jam Comedy Festival)

