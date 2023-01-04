Burk signs professional contract in Sweden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State volleyball alum Crystal Burk isn’t done playing volleyball just yet.

The five-season Jackrabbit graduate is signing a professional contract with Gislaved Volleyball Club in Sweden. Burk is a two-time first-team all-Summit League honoree.

She owns a number of program records including career attacks, sets played, single-season kills and single-season points. Burk will be joining Gislaved around the midway point of their season, and looking to help the team grab a playoff birth.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.