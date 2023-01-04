Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary

Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary.

Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a job as president of Lake Area Technical College.

Graves has been the superintendent in Mitchell since 2000, and has been a superintendent of several Iowa school districts from 1991 to 2000. He started his teaching career in 1986.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of...
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
The intersection of SD Highway 44 and SD Highway 47 located north of Gregory (around 3:30 p.m....
Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
This photo submitted by Courtney Collen shows snow from east Sioux Falls.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Major winter storm brings snow and ice

Latest News

Live Doppler
Tail end of winter storm passes through South Dakota
SDDOT says roads still dangerous
Update: Impassible road closures remain in parts of South Dakota
The 56th South Dakota Inaugural celebration is happening this Saturday, January 7th.
Pierre preparing for 56th inauguration
Snowfall measurements
Snow Levels