Gov. Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary.

Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a job as president of Lake Area Technical College.

Graves has been the superintendent in Mitchell since 2000, and has been a superintendent of several Iowa school districts from 1991 to 2000. He started his teaching career in 1986.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.