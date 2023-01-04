Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo closes, Delbridge Museum remains open

Great Plains Zoo
Great Plains Zoo(Great Plains Zoo)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History posted on Facebook with an update on how they are braving the elements.

Zookeeper Jen J captured the bison braving the cold at the Zoo, announcing that the zoo grounds are closed while they are working to clear the pathways of snow. The indoor museum is open if anyone wishes to visit.

