Impassible road closures remain in parts of South Dakota

SDDOT says roads still dangerous
SDDOT says roads still dangerous(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota roads are still listed as dangerous for the southern and eastern regions of the state.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, winter maintenance has been suspended on part of I-90, which is under a no-travel advisory from SD-50 N. Chamberlain Exit 265 all the way through Mount Vernon Exit 319. The following enforced road closure is in effect from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to SD-37 South-Mitchell Exit 332.

Roads in Mitchel, Salem, Platte, Wagner, Madison, Brookings, and west of Parkston are all either closed or under a no-travel advisory.

Most of us should be done with the accumulating snowfall. We may pick up an additional inch or two in western Minnesota. With wind gusts around 30 mph still possible today, blowing snow and reduced visibility will still be a concern.

Area schools have closed for Wednesday.

