Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight

Hazardous conditions such as low visibility and drifting snow led to the I-90 closures.
Hazardous conditions such as low visibility and drifting snow led to the I-90 closures.(Cyle Clark)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls.

Crews say that clean-up has been slow due to the large number of vehicles that are stuck and stranded on I-90.

Clean-up is expected to be completed during the morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

