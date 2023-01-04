Avera Medical Minute
Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million

South Dakota Lottery logo(South Dakota Lottery)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot.

The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.

The Lottery’s Rapid City office is located at 221 Mall Dr.

Friday’s jackpot is currently $940 million, the fourth largest in the game’s history.

Mega Millions drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday night. For more information on Mega Millions, visit Lottery.SD.Gov/Game/Mega-Millions.

