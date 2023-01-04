Avera Medical Minute
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council takes form

Mark Vargo
(KEVN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced the formation of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council Thursday.

The group will advise the attorney general on determining goals and protocols for the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Office, according to a press release.

They will first meet on Feb. 14, and then on June 30, the council will deliver a list of goals and objectives for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator. After that, the group will meet at least annually.

“The issues surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous women demand attention,” said Tatewin Means, the former Oglala Sioux Tribe’s attorney general who is co-chair of the MMIP Advisory Council. “I look forward to working with MMIP Coordinator Allison Morrisette, the council, and the attorney general in making the MMIP coordinator efforts successful.”

Attorney General Vargo will serve as the committee co-chair when he returns to his post as Pennington County state’s attorney.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Office, with the guidance of this advisory council, will do important work in this state,” said Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley. “This is an opportunity to help those looking for answers to the fate of their family members and loved ones.”

