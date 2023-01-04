Avera Medical Minute
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MADD urges Tammy Kvasnicka’s release to include intense, long-term scrutiny of her actions to ensure no other family is victimized.

Kvasnicka was charged in the July 2010 killing of 27-year-old Michael Xayavong. Despite the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles denying her request for commutation two times, her sentence for first-degree manslaughter has been commuted by Governor Kristi Noem

“Releasing a known repeat drunk driving offender must come with safeguards for the public, most importantly an ignition interlock on any car Ms. Kvasnicka has access to drive,” said Veronica Hawman, Regional Executive Director for the MADD Minnesota State Office. “Simply denying a repeat offender a license does not guarantee they won’t drive. Drunk driving is a choice, not a mistake and not an accident, that causes irreversible trauma to families and communities impacted by this violent, 100% preventable crime.”

Hawman believes that the justice department was doing its job to keep Kvasnicka off the roads and hold her accountable while keeping the public safe.

“Gov. Noem’s decision halts that incredibly important work. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Xayavong, and we are here to support them through this difficult time.” said Hawman

