SDSU and NDSU making final preparations before trip to Frisco

The winter weather outside isn’t helping, but both South Dakota State and North Dakota State are making the final preparations for their trip down to Frisco.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winter weather outside isn’t helping, but both South Dakota State and North Dakota State are making the final preparations for their trip down to Frisco, Texas.

After both teams were off for the winter break, players and coaches have been getting back together to gameplan for each other as their travel days near. Both teams have been talking about the aspects of each other’s game, as well known rivals. That includes the passing attack, which both teams have been saying could be a focal point for the game.

SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said they know what NDSU Quarterback Cam Miller is capable of, and some stumbles in the playoffs are outliers, while NDSU Defensive End Spencer Waege said he’s ready for a rematch against the Jackrabbits’ offensive line.

“We’re preparing just for the normal North Dakota State team. Their plays, their formations, and know that he’s a huge factor in their success when they have it.” Stiegelmeier said.

“Their o-line across the board is really talented. I know the left side of their line especially, I think they’re both All-Americans on that side. So anytime you get a chance to play against guys of that caliber is pretty cool.” Waege said.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce were one of the last hold-outs for events Tuesday night.
Skyforce look to kick start regular season after game against Texas postponed
South Dakota State volleyball alum Crystal Burk isn’t done playing volleyball just yet.
Burk signs professional contract in Sweden
