Sioux Falls authorities brief on recent winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm.

Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.

The goal is to have the whole city cleared and plowed by noon on Thursday, authorities say.

According to Metro communications 911 statistics, from Tuesday night through 7:30 a.m., 194 cars were stranded, 184 were abandoned, and there were 27 noninjury accidents and three injury accidents. Sioux Falls police responded to 358 calls.

Three large snow plows are being used with PNCS and the ambulance to clear roads. A number of essential employees were housed at a downtown hotel to ensure they could make it to work.

Authorities also say it is good safety practice to clear all the snow off your vehicle, including the snow on your hood, so you can see clearly as you drive and proceed with caution as traffic funnels into fewer cleared lanes on the road.

Mayor TenHaken said small businesses are taking a hit with the bad weather. If you can support local small businesses, please do so.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said in a tweet they issued over 20 citations for drivers who attempted to drive on a closed interstate.

@SDHighwayPatrol issued over 20 citations for driving on the closed interstate yesterday. Many of those vehicles by-passed the closed gate and ended up getting stuck.



It’s dangerous. And, it slows a more efficient opening for the rest of us. #keepSDsafe @SDPublicSafety — Craig Price (@PriceDPS1) January 4, 2023

