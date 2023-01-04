Sioux Falls crews working to clear streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -City plows have been working around the clock to clear emergency and secondary routes in the city.

John Hoing is a plow operator for the city.

He says they work long hours to keep up with the continuing winter conditions.

“We’ll deal with a lot of blowing and things like that over the next few days. Just keeping emergency routes open is going to be quit a big job,” said John Hoing, plow operator.

Saying first responders take priority during this time.

“All of our emergency routes connect up with fire stations and things like that so the first responders can get to where they need to go or at least close to the situation,” said Hoing.

With the pile up of snow around the city it takes a team effort.

“We have a lot of different city departments down here helping us haul snow for every snow event we get,” said Hoeing.

Recognizing just how important their job is.

“If we don’t come to work, firefighters and police can’t get to their job and they can’t do their job, we have to be here,” said Hoeing.

As a sign of progress city officials say crews will be clearing the streets in zone three.

