Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls schools get late start

Sioux Falls School District schools will start two hours late on Thursday.
Sioux Falls School District schools will start two hours late on Thursday.(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District will start two hours late Thursday.

There will be no morning practices or activities. Early childhood families should refer to their emails regarding start times.

The school district urges students and families to use the extra time to drive slowly and leave plenty of space between their cars and the cars around them.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of...
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
The intersection of SD Highway 44 and SD Highway 47 located north of Gregory (around 3:30 p.m....
Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD
Snow in South Dakota. No travel advised. 2023 storm.
A glimpse of the hazardous winter conditions in South Dakota

Latest News

Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council takes form
Source: AP
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon
This year’s headliners include Jackie Kashian from Comedy Central and the "Late Late Show" and...
8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest coming to Sioux Falls