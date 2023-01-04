Sioux Falls schools get late start
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District will start two hours late Thursday.
There will be no morning practices or activities. Early childhood families should refer to their emails regarding start times.
The school district urges students and families to use the extra time to drive slowly and leave plenty of space between their cars and the cars around them.
