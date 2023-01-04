Skyforce look to kick start regular season after game against Texas postponed

Avera Medical Minute
The Sioux Falls Skyforce were one of the last hold-outs for events Tuesday night.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce were one of the last hold-outs for events Tuesday night. But just like everything else the weather has affected, their game against the Texas Legends has been postponed.

With the G-League regular season in swing now, the Skyforce are looking to build on the first part of the year. Forward Jamal Cain says being on a G-League team can add some stress, as the ultimate goal is to get back up to the NBA level. But it only adds drive for him and his teammates to try and compete to the best of their abilities, even if they do have a two-way contract.

“I still can’t relax. I’m still on that hungry mindset. Even that I’m here, I’m still trying to win, still trying to get better everyday. I’m still trying to compete. The mindset really doesn’t change.” Cain said.

That postponed game from Tuesday night against Texas will be played Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. That all takes place in the Sanford Pentagon.

First baby of the year born at Avera

