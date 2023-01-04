Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the interstates shut down, truckers travelling through the area were left with nowhere to go and traffic issues in northern Sioux Falls ensued.

After the parking lot at a nearby truck stop filled, many truckers ended up parking on both sides of Cliff Ave.

This led to a traffic issues for morning commuters and trucks continued to stay parked on Cliff into the evening while awaiting the interstates to fully reopen.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of...
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
The intersection of SD Highway 44 and SD Highway 47 located north of Gregory (around 3:30 p.m....
Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD
Snow in South Dakota. No travel advised. 2023 storm.
A glimpse of the hazardous winter conditions in South Dakota

Latest News

Lee Keller helped his son, Jaxon, start building credit at 14 by helping him take out a loan...
Auto dealers recommend teens start building credit now
Improvement by Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Sioux Falls School District schools will start two hours late on Thursday.
Sioux Falls schools get late start
Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires