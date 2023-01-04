Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the interstates shut down, truckers travelling through the area were left with nowhere to go and traffic issues in northern Sioux Falls ensued.
After the parking lot at a nearby truck stop filled, many truckers ended up parking on both sides of Cliff Ave.
This led to a traffic issues for morning commuters and trucks continued to stay parked on Cliff into the evening while awaiting the interstates to fully reopen.
