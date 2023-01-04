Avera Medical Minute
Tail end of winter storm passes through South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa until 6 p.m.

As this winter storm moves east, we’ll continue to see off-and-on snow showers in the eastern half of the region. Most of us should be done with the accumulating snowfall. We may pick up an additional inch or two in western Minnesota. With wind gusts around 30 mph still possible today, blowing snow and reduced visibility will still be a concern. Along and west of the James River, we should stay cloudy and quiet with lighter wind. Highs will be in the 20s around the region.

Except for a few light flurries on Friday, the end of the week is looking quiet. Highs will be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s around most of the region. Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will be in the 20s for most. With the sun coming out, we should be doing a little bit of melting.

Next week, temperatures should warm up into the upper 20s and low 30s. Right now, it looks like we’ll stay quiet and dry and, hopefully, get some more of this snow melted.

